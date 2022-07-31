Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man after altercation in parking lot

Patrol officers and Eagle searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after an altercation in a parking lot turned deadly.

Police responded to the intersection of S. Flores St and Beatrice Ave. on the south side of town just before 3 a.m. for a shooting in progress.

The sergeant on the scene said a 35-year-old man and another man were got into a fight in the parking lot, and at some point, the fight got physical and one of the men pulled out a gun and fired it.

First responders performed life saving measures, but unfortunately their attempts were unsuccessful and EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police said the suspect drove away afterward on S. Flores in a black truck.

Police searched the area but couldn't find him.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported. The Homicide investigation is underway.

