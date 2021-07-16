Argument between two men leads to shooting, police say

Police said during the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other once in the abdomen.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two men led to a shooting in an empty lot, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened on South Walters and Martin Luther King Drive on the city's east side.

Police said during the argument, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other once in the abdomen. The suspect then took off.

SAPD said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both men were reportedly homeless.

No witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect. Authorities are continuing their investigation.

