Man trying to help female friend move shot in the shoulder by ex-boyfriend, police say

The ex did not want the other man coming into his apartment and refused to let him in. The other man then pulled out a rifle and demanded that he be let inside.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the shoulder while he was trying to help a friend move, police say.

Around 11:40 p.m. the San Antonio Police Department responded to the Chevy Chase apartments located at the 1400 block of NE Loop 410 to a reported shooting.

According to SAPD a man and a woman had broken up, the woman was moving out of the apartment and she had another man there trying to help her.

The ex-boyfriend did not want the other man coming into his apartment and refused to let him in. The man that was helping the girl move then pulled out a rifle and demanded that he go into the apartment.

Police say this is when the ex-boyfriend pulled out a handgun and shot the other man in the shoulder.

The victim went to his girlfriend's house where he was picked up and transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.