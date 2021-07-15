One man injured after being shot in attempted robbery, police say

Police say it all started when the suspect knocked on the victim's door and demanded money.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot by an unknown man in an attempted robbery, officials say.

Around 3 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 4100 block of El Paso Street for a reported shooting.

Police said the suspect knocked on the victim's door. When the victim answered, the suspect demanded money.

The victim told the suspect he didn't have money and police say this is when the suspect began shooting at the victim with a bullet hitting the man in the chest.