Alamo Cenotaph monument vandalized

The graffiti was carefully removed Wednesday evening, a few hours after it was discovered.

SAN ANTONIO — Graffiti was found on the Alamo Cenotaph... again.

The damage is fixed but the investigation continues after someone tagged the Cenotaph monument on Alamo Plaza. One of the centerpieces of the plaza is also known as "The Spirit of Sacrifice" and it honors the people who fought on the Texas side in the Battle of the Alamo.

We have images of the tagging, but we're not giving the vandal the satisfaction of seeing their name on television.

As you can see from this still photo, the actual signature that was put on the monument with some sort of marker, wasn't that big. Maybe six inches by 18 inches total.

But when you sign your name right next to an inscription honoring people who died here – that will not stand.

A spokesman for the Alamo Trust says the damage was minimal.

They say as soon as the damage was discovered they got permission from the City and the Texas Historical Commission to fix the issue.

They did it carefully and immediately.

We reached out to Alamo Trust, Inc. for a statement:

"On Wednesday afternoon, the Alamo Trust, Inc. (ATI) was made aware of the unfortunate graffiti on the Alamo Cenotaph. The conservator, Pam Rosser, immediately reached out to the City of San Antonio and the Texas Historical Commission to ensure that ATI was coordinating with the appropriate channels to address repairs needed for the monument.

The graffiti was carefully removed Wednesday evening, a few hours after it was discovered.

ATI has also filed a police report with the San Antonio Police Department."

Nobody is saying at this point whether the incident was caught on surveillance cameras in the area.

And there is a police report, but no arrests though.

Don't Mess With Texas, y'all.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.