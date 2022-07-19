Active shooter training and police officers on campus: San Antonio ISD's plans to safeguard students

Physical enhancements are just the start, teachers say.

SAN ANTONIO — Four million dollars. That's the investment the San Antonio Independent School District is earmarking for safety enhancements in the new school year.

The changes include active shooter training, more police officers and an increased focus on mental health services.

But teachers in SAISD, and across the region, say more needs to be done.

Adrian Reyna is the Executive Vice-President of the San Antonio Alliance teachers' group. Reyna said the tragedy in Uvalde, like every other school shooting, is an overwhelming source of grief.

"The struggle is real. It is a gut punch. There is a numbness that comes with it, but what keeps us focused on the things that matter are our students," Reyna said.

Reyna, who teaches U.S. History to 8th graders, said every single time there is a school shooting, his students ask him if he would take a bullet for them. "Absolutely. Every single year there are students who say 'What are you going to do when or if this happens?'" Reyna said, who adds that he always tells his students he will do everything in his power to make sure they are safe.

"I tell them I will do more than take a bullet for you. We will do everything we can to build up our community and build you up so we can work together on these issues to make sure they don't happen again," Reyna said.

But creating a safe space has been an illusive goal. That's why Reyna said he is proud of the work done by his group to advocate for substantive improvements.

Reyna said the San Antonio Alliance fought to make sure school funds were earmarked for safety long before the tragedy in Uvalde.

"Whether it was making sure that doors could lock, making sure that substitutes could lock doors, making sure that everyone had proper training, we have worked hand in hand with the district on this, so we are glad to see this important work continues to move forward," Reyna said.

And while every improvement that has happened is helpful, Reyna said there are some proposals being discussed that could be hurtful.

Reyna said teachers don't want the responsibility of carrying guns. He calls the idea disingenuous and misinformed.

"Seventy-three percent, almost three fourths of teachers, do not think that is the answer. We do not want more things to worry about. We are already overworked and underpaid," Reyna said.

Instead, he said his group wants more attention and funding for students, family, community and mental health.

Wanda Longoria is President of Northside American Federation of Teachers.

Longoria said, "Northside schools are as safe as can be expected. The district has poured planning time, resources, money, all to ensure our campuses are as safe as possible. We continue to ask that the governor do something more than he's done."

Emphatically, Longoria said her group is disappointed Governor Greg Abbott failed to call a special session of the Legislature to address school safety.

"We are still asking for red flag warnings. We are still asking for a minimal age for assault rifles. We are asking for a ban on the purchase of assault rifles. We know from research that those weapons are meant for war and to eviscerate the enemy. Why would we want that in the hands of anyone who could re-do what happened in Uvalde to children and to staff, or anyone for that matter?" Longoria said.

As passionate arguments continue, the clock continues to tick on the start of the new school year.

With classes just a few weeks away, Northside ISD spokesman Barry Perez said they plan to re-introduce a video produced just before the pandemic started.