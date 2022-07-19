Concerned parents speak out at Uvalde board meeting

The meeting was meant to consider a proposal to delay the start of the school year, but that didn’t happen.

SAN ANTONIO — Emotions were high at the Uvalde CISD board meeting Tuesday night. The meeting was meant to consider a proposal to delay the start of the school year, but that didn’t happen. Instead, board members heard from concerned parents for several hours.

The auditorium in Uvalde was filled with concerned parents Tuesday night and many of them were calling for accountability as the school year inches closer.

Public comment went on for three hours so the board didn’t have the time to consider the proposal to delay the first day of school.

The school board promised to listen to the community last night. The meeting was open-format and parents didn’t have a time limit. Some people told the board they will not be silent until someone takes responsibility.

This comes after the Texas House Committee investigating the tragedy found the school district wasn’t following its own safety plan.

Several people began shouting “shame on you” as UCISD police chief Pete Arredondo is still employed with the district.

When asked if he’ll be fired, the superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell said Arredondo is on administrative leave.

One mother of four said the district should clean house and hire experienced officers.

The report also found law enforcement’s response to the mass shooting was a systemic failure and shows that while the school had everything necessary to slow down a shooter, there was complacency including issues with malfunctioning door locks.

The district did announce security upgrades thanks to a donation from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Still, parents worry these changes won’t be done on time, or that they might not be enough.