Abandoned home on the west side a total loss after fire

SAN ANTONIO — A home is a total loss after an early morning fire on the west side Monday.
The San Antonio Fire Department said the abandoned home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived around 3:30 a.m. The flames were quickly tamed before the fire could spread to the homes surrounding it.
No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported but the home sustained severe damage.
Arson investigators have been called to the scene to determine the cause.
This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.