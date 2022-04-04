Abandoned home on the west side a total loss after fire

The San Antonio Fire Department said the abandoned home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived around 3:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A home is a total loss after an early morning fire on the west side Monday.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the abandoned home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived around 3:30 a.m. The flames were quickly tamed before the fire could spread to the homes surrounding it.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported but the home sustained severe damage.

Arson investigators have been called to the scene to determine the cause.