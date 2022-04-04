Woman in critical condition after getting rescued in car crash

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. on SW Loop 410. Officials say the driver slammed into a highway post and barrier.

Firefighters had to rescue a woman trapped in her vehicle on Loop 410 early Monday morning after a crash.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and cut the roof off of the car to rescue the driver, who was pinned under her dash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials are not certain of what led up the crash. No one else was injured and the accident is still under investigation.