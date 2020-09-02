NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A 17-year-old man has been charged with 1st-degree felony Murder, accused of shooting and killing his 16-year-old sister, the New Braunfels Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Sumner Circle near Freiheit Road.

Police have identified the suspect as Zachary Barrera of New Braunfels. The victim was been identified as Gabrielle Barrera.

Authorities were called to the home on Sumner Circle for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found Gabrielle Barrera had been shot and killed in the house.

After an investigation, officers arrested her older brother and took him into custody where he was transported to the Comal County Jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Authorities said, "This incident remains under investigation. NBPD has been in contact with officials from the Comal ISD where the victim attended school and the district will soon be releasing information about counselors and other resources for students and staff affected by this incident."

