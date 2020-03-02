PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — A man wanted for capital murder in San Antonio was captured in Mexico last week, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Authorities found Alejandro Almendarez-Hurtado, 22, in Piedras Negras on January 30 after more than 3 years on the run.

Hurtado has been wanted since August 2016, when police say he was involved in a deadly home invasion on San Antonio's west side. During the incident, one man was killed and his son wounded.

In 2019, two other men were sentenced for their involvement in the crime. Frank Gamez is serving a 30-year sentence for robbery. Juan Almendarez is serving a life sentence for murder.

Hurtado is being held in Eagle Pass, where he awaits extradition to Bexar County.

