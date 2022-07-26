13th Floor Haunted House looking to fill 150 positions

Opening include event staff members, cashiers, actors and makeup artists.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Are you good at scaring people or maybe have a talent for applying makeup? Or maybe you've always wanted to work at a haunted house. Here is your perfect opportunity!

The related video above was originally published September 17, 2021.

The 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio is looking to fill 150 positions for its 2022 season, including event staff members, cashiers, actors, and makeup artists. Only the living need apply.

You don't have to have any acting or haunted house experience, but you must be be over the age of 16 and have a passion for all things Halloween, along with a willingness to learn from the haunted house experts.

CLICK HERE to schedule an in-person audition.

"This year is going to be unlike any other," said Bree Castro, Performance Manager for 13th Floor Haunted House. "We are going big at the 13th Floor San Antonio this season. We're adding new sets, special effects, and more to our iconic downtown location, and we need scary good people to help us bring it all to life!"

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the team, please visit www.13thfloorsanantonio.com or email CastingSA@thirteenthfloor.com for more information.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.