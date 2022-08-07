x
East Central ISD hosting hiring fair, offering incentives

Job seekers can attend the ECISD hiring event next Tuesday. Many of the jobs have hiring incentives as well.

SAN ANTONIO — East Central ISD is having a career hiring event for teaching and instructional aides, bus drivers, custodians, child nutritionist and more, the school district said.

The hiring event will take place on July 19 starting at 9 a.m. going through 11 a.m.

The Board of Trustees approved several incentives for ECISD staff. Some of those include pay raises where every full-time employee will make at least $15 an hour. 

Instructional paras will receive a $500 attendance incentive per semester. Child nutritionists, transportation, maintenance and custodial staff can receive an incentive up to $300 per quarter. 

Bus drivers will also receive a $12 a day increase for a full route and bus monitors will receive a daily increase. The school district also says paras, auxiliary and tech staff will receive a five percent midpoint raise. The exempt employees on those pay grades will receive a four percent midpoint raise.  

To learn more about the incentives and the jobs, click here

