'It's just unbearable:' Grieving father tries to navigate daughter's death, children's injuries, wife's arrest

Mack Adams said he loves his wife, Kianna. But he also blames her for the death of their daughter, Starr. So do the police.

SAN ANTONIO — Mack Adams is a father carrying the weight of grief and the pressure of a criminal court case against his wife, Kianna. The 48-year-old said he was not surprised by her arrest.

"I fault my wife for leaving for nothing," Adams said.

Boerne Police arrested the Alabama mother on charges of manslaughter and child injury. She's being held on warrants out of Kendall County at the Bexar County Detention Center with bonds totaling $225,000.

Adams said this story begins with him and his wife arguing about her visiting an estranged parent in Arizona with their youngest children, and he said he didn't want her to go. But on March 11, Adams said his wife took their young ones with her when he went to work.

On Monday, March 28, the 27-year-old mother was on her way back to Foley, Alabama, with Starr, Skylar, and Isaac---ages 4, 2, and 14 months.

Adams said he sent what little money he had to get his family back. The father of 12 even borrowed money from a family member.

"Every time I tell her, I say, you make sure they strap in the seatbelt coming down the interstate," he said. "I made sure of that."

Adams said he walked out of Walmart after sending his wife additional money but could not get her on the phone.

"I must call him about 15...20 times because she wouldn't answer," he said.

Then, he said a number from Texas started to ring his cell phone. Deep inside, Adams said he felt it was terrible news. On that caller's fourth try, Adams said he answered.

The doctor talked to him about Skylar, Isaac, and Kianna, according to the Alabama man. But the physician did not mention Starr.

"You didn't say nothing about my other baby," Adams said. "And he just paused for a minute and said she didn't make it."

An arrest affidavit said his wife rolled her Chevy Tahoe over on IH-10 near Boerne's mile marker 539. The document said Kianna Adams she was driving 80 miles an hour when something went wrong with her alternator.

"She said something about the alternator had exploded. The belt came off or something or another---and she lost control of it," Adams said.

The children got ejected from the vehicle. Everyone was rushed to University Hospital with critical injuries except Starr. Her mother's arrest document said the four-year-old girl died at the scene from head trauma.

"It's just unbearable," Adams said. "That's just the way it is."

The father said Skylar had neck and hip fractures. His son had major injuries too, and his wife was "pretty banged up" Adams said.

In a statement through University Hospital, Kianna Adams said,

"I love my children, I love my husband and my family. Just watch what you say, because you never know if those are going to be your last words to somebody. It's best to just not fight, and give it to God."

Adams said he wasn't clear on what his wife's statement meant. But he did reveal other things about his wife police would not confirm.

"She (Kianna) said that Starr was trying to get a cup, and she unfastened her seatbelt," he said.

Investigators did not have that outlined in their arrest document. Nor did they address Adams' subsequent claim in an inquiry from KENS 5.

"I don't know if I suppose it is, but I feel I need to say this," he said. "It's on my heart. My wife, she was all on drugs. I didn't want to believe it. I didn't want to believe it. They found in her system."

Adams said he needed to get the truth out for his bright, beautiful, and deceased daughter.

His family is trying to offset the unexpected funeral expenses of a four-year-old child and the hospital bills for his other toddlers with a GoFundMe page.

As for his future with his wife, Adams does not have an answer.