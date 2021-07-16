How to avoid getting infected by West Nile virus now that it's been detected in the San Antonio area

About one in five humans infected with the virus experience symptoms, which can range from slight fevers to severe muscle weakness.

SAN ANTONIO — The West Nile virus has made its way to Bexar County.

“Yesterday we were informed that one of our mosquito traps that we’ve placed throughout the county has returned with a sample that tested positive for West Nile virus,” said Tom Peine, Bexar County assistant public information officer.

The mosquito sample came from the area near Ferrysage Road and FM-78 on the northeast side of the county.

The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management says it started spraying for mosquitos earlier than usual this year, but now that one has tested positive for the virus, they’ll be ramping up their efforts.

“We put outdoor hangers and flyers to make people in that area aware and at the same time provide recommendations,” Peine said.

Dr. Jessica Beckham, an associate professor of instruction at UTSA who specializes in entomology, says people shouldn’t panic. As long as residents are taking proper safety measures to avoid getting bitten, she says, the chances of them catching the virus is low.

“I think the practical thing to do is just try and prevent the bites to begin with by wearing bug spray. If you have a yard, dump out standing water to prevent that habitat for mosquitos to lay their eggs,” Beckham said.

Wearing long-sleeved clothing while outside is also recommended.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, West Nile symptoms include fever, head and body aches, diarrhea, fatigue, and skin rashes. If you feel any of the symptoms, you should see your doctor to get checked out.