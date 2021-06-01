Wet weather prompts invasion of mosquitoes and busy pest control services

ABC Home and Commercial Services uses a backpack blower loaded with a specific solution that is able to repel and kill mosquitoes.

SAN ANTONIO — Mosquitoes are emerging in San Antonio and surrounding communities as rainy weather continues to create breeding grounds for the pests.

“When we have a whole lot of rain like we’ve had, there’s bodies of water that start to fill up, there’s containers in our backyard, so we will breed mosquitoes on our own accidentally,” said Molly Keck, Texas A&M Agrilife entomologist.

Rain and the summer season’s hot temperatures serve as the ideal climate for mosquitoes to multiply and create new species.

Homeowners and businesses are urged to be proactive by getting rid of standing water.

“Look and see if you have anywhere where you could be holding water; clogged gutters, old humming bird feeders, old bird feeders, kids toys. So dump that stuff out in your backyard if it’s possible,” Keck said.

Mosquitoes can transmit diseases, with the West Nile virus being the most concerning in Texas.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we start noticing some West Nile cases early on but then also that we’ll continue so it is really prudent to try and protect yourself,” Keck said.

Pest control services throughout San Antonio are on a mosquito mission of population control.

“It’s called fogging. We blow it along any eaves of the home and bushes, apply product underneath the leaves, which lasts a long time, mosquitoes land on that, absorb the product and obviously help reduce that population,” said Steven Meyer, branch manager of ABC Home and Commercial Services.

Meyer said the insect-killing solution they use lasts between 30 to 60 days. While effective, there’s always the chance the mosquitoes travel elsewhere.