SAN ANTONIO — The North East Independent School District has confirmed an outbreak of influenza in at least two elementary schools.

60 cases have been confirmed at Roan Forest Elementary School, and an additional 30 cases were reported at Encino Park Elementary School, NEISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor said

It was not clear whether the flu outbreaks were contained to these two schools, or if other schools in the district have seen a spike in flu cases.

About 800 students attend Roan Forest Elementary, meaning that nearly 1 in 13 students have been affected by the flu.

Three children have died from the flu this season in San Antonio, according to data from Metro Health released Tuesday.

Also according to the report, the number of patients who tested positive for the flu increased by nearly 5% over the previous week. Flu activity remains at "widespread" levels in Bexar County.

East of San Antonio, the Hallettsville Independent School District was forced to close following a flu outbreak within the district. Classes were canceled Monday in order to give staff the chance to disinfect classrooms and buses.

Hallettsville ISD reopened Wednesday.

