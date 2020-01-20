SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from Jan. 14.

Halletsville ISD operations will be shut down once again on Tuesday, the continuance of Monday's closure spurred by an intradistrict flu outbreak, according to an official district Facebook post.

Administrators are also reminding students to wash their backpacks and jackets in the meantime as district staff work to disinfect classrooms and buses during the closure.

The latest weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control show flu activity continues to be widespread across most of the nation, including Texas. According to the report, while hospital visits from the flu have decreased, the number of regions reporting flu activity have gone up.

The HISD closure affects the elementary school, junior high and high school campuses.

