SAN ANTONIO — VIA bus routes are moving to “Saturday” schedules starting on Monday with some reduced hours and routes.

Officials said in a release that riders should only make necessary trips and practice social distancing, but they remain open for those who work at essential businesses and people who need to get supplies or care for others.

Some routes will not be operating and others will offer limited service. All of that information is at VIAinfo.net, and updates on VIA's coronavirus response can be found here.

Fares are not being collected until at least the beginning of May. Officials say if you do use public transportation, you should leave as much room as possible between yourself and other people.

