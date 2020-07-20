VIA employee passes away after battle with COVID-19

"Let’s please continue to protect ourselves and each other by observing safety protocols and precautions, while at work, at home and in public."

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit has reported one of its employees has passed away after complications with COVID-19.

VIA says Pete M. Castillo, a materials handling clerk in the storeroom at VIA for nearly 28 years, passed away Sunday. His last day at VIA was on June 17 and his positive test results were reported on June 24.

The company says Castillo was recognized as a careful, dedicated and truly caring employee. He was honored with VIA’s Excellence Award an impressive 11 times, most recently in 2019.