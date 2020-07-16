VIA and City of SA to ask voters to consider using 1/8 cent sales tax revenue for recovery initiatives

The collaborative pandemic recovery framework will include funding for economy opportunity programs and transit.

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit and the City of San Antonio have come together to develop a "collaborative pandemic recovery framework."

This November, two separate measures will appear on the ballot asking voters to consider using the existing one-eighth cent sales tax revenue that will become available next year, for two recovery initiatives.

The framework would allow the city to use the increment of sales tax, first for recovery funding, and then for VIA's transportation system.

Mayor Nirenberg pointed out that the economic opportunity programs are of utmost importance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This collaboration is a significant step toward making sure no San Antonian gets left behind," VIA Board Chair Hope Andrade said.