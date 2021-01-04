City Coucil approves creation of COVID vaccine registry in San Antonio

The registry's initial rollout will give priority to residents 65 and older.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's City Council voted to create a registry allowing anyone in the community to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. Councilmembers unanimously approved a plan to create the vaccine registry during a special council meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Upon initial rollout of the registry, City Council's plan is to give priority to San Antonio residents aged 65 and older. According to the council, it could be weeks before the registry is established.

BREAKING: City council passes a community wide registry for COVID-19 vaccination registration. Below is the proposed solution. The key would be for people 65+ and over. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/2zRJ6IHZeU — Henry RamosTV (@HenryRamosTV) March 31, 2021

All adults in Texas are now eligible for the vaccine, as of Monday, March 27. City officials say there are still thousands of older San Antonians who have yet to get the shot. Interim Metro Health director and assistant city manager Colleen Bridger urged healthy, young individuals to wait "a month or so" before getting the vaccine in order to allow more vulnerable members of the community to get the shot.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg made his stance clear, contrary to Metro Health's advice: "If you are eligible for a vaccine, go get an appointment."

More than 30% of Bexar County residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, with 18.1% of the county's eligible population fully vaccinated.