'If you are eligible for a vaccine, go get an appointment': Mayor Nirenberg makes stance clear, contrary to Metro Health's advice

SAN ANTONIO — Starting Monday, all Texas adults will be eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine. While Metro Health’s interim director has urged young, healthy adults to wait, the mayor encourages them to try to get an appointment.

At Tuesday night coronavirus response briefing, interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger said the city is receiving about 10,000 doses a week, and the state has yet to increase the supply at the four city-run vaccination sites.

She urged people who were young or without any underlying health conditions to seek other providers outside of the city-run sites.

“My request would be, if you’re a young healthy individual, please wait another month. There are still a number of people who are 50 and up who have not yet been vaccinated," Bridger said. "So if you’re a healthy young individual and can wait—please do that."

A day later, when Mayor Ron Nirenberg was asked if he agreed with Bridger’s stance, he made his position clear.

“Starting Monday, everyone in the state is eligible for vaccines. We want to get as many people as quickly as possible vaccinated in the state. So if you are eligible for a vaccine, go and get an appointment,” he said.

KENS 5 spoke with 36-year-old San Antonio resident Seve Lara, who said he believes a spot in line for the vaccine is the right choice for him and others around him. He shared how he and his wife have been patiently waiting to get their shot.

“I liken it to buying concert tickets. Just waiting if a spot opens up,” Lara said. “If the opportunity comes up, I’m going to take it. Just so that I can protect the people around me.”



At the Wednesday coronavirus briefing, Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez says residents 80 years of age and older will be prioritized for the vaccine at University Health. When asked why this move wasn’t done earlier, Rodriguez said it’s because there will be more demand.

“I think part of it is volume and as more volume becomes available...and, I think in anticipation of the higher demand, we've got to make sure those that are most vulnerable are protected," he said. "They decided to activate this and it’s the right thing to do at this point.”