Bexar County's Vaccine Progress: Nearly 30% of residents have received at least one dose

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the vaccine efforts in San Antonio and across Texas.

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

Across Bexar County, more than 571,000 vaccine doses have been administered, as of March 28.

461,093 Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 29.7% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

263,611 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated, representing 17% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

197,482 Bexar County residents (12.7%) are awaiting their second vaccine dose.

DSHS defines "population" as residents who are 16 years of age or older; in Bexar County, this represents more than 1.55 million people. According to the World Health Organizaiton, the proportion of the population that must be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity is not known.

63,974 vaccines were administered last week in Bexar County; a total of 716,140 doses have been administered in the county since vaccination efforts began 14 weeks ago.

Across Texas, 3.683 million residents are fully vaccinated. In total, the state has administered 10.469 million vaccine doses. Texas is one of seven states with less than 14% of its population fully vaccinated:

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar County and state health officials, as of Sunday, March 28:

Bexar County:

317 new cases were reported along with a backlog of 1,259, bringing the total number of cases to 205,099.

No new deaths were reported, but a backlog of 67 fatalities raised the local death toll from virus complications to 3,144.

182 patients currently hospitalized; 37 patients are on ventilators and 74 are in intensive care



Texas:

2,415 cases reported, including 1,918 new confirmed, 367 new probable, and 130 backlogged cases. More than 2.772 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began

63 additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 47,156.

3,104 Texans hospitalized, which is down 204 over the previous day.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Bexar County COVID-19 Trends

This week's update of the Warning Signs and Progress Indicators for Bexar County saw Bexar County holding steady at the low-risk level. The positivity rate dropped to 2.1%, a decrease of 0.2% over the last week.

The county's seven-day moving average jumped from 167 on Saturday to 184 on Sunday.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have plateaued in Bexar County over the last week, hovering between 182 and 188 for several days (the number dropped by 28 over the prior seven days). On Sunday, the number of concurrent patients receiving treatment at local facilities stood at 182, which is down five from Saturday.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.