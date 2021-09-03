COVID vaccine: How many people in Bexar County have received a shot?

KENS 5 is tracking COVID-19 vaccination distribution in Bexar County and Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking COVID-19 vaccination distribution in Bexar County. The data below is gathered by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and is current as of March 8, 2021.

VACCINE PROGRESS IN BEXAR COUNTY

Across Bexar County, more than 463,000 vaccine doses have been administered, as of March 8.

290,625 Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 18.7% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

172,898 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated, representing 11.1% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

117,727 Bexar County residents (7.6%) are awaiting their second vaccine dose.

DSHS defines "population" as residents who are 16 years of age or older; in Bexar County, this represents more than 1.55 million people.

More than 59,000 vaccines were administered last week in Bexar County. That number has rebounded from two weeks ago when vaccinations were affected by winter storms, which delayed shipments and thus postponed appointments. During the week of winter weather, county officials were only able to administer just over 16,000 doses, about a quarter of the number of vaccinations given in the week prior as well as the following week.

VACCINE PROGRESS IN TEXAS

Across the state, more than 6.75 million vaccine doses have been administered, as of March 8.

4.361 million Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose , representing 14.1% of the total population eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

2.394 million Texans have been fully vaccinated, representing 7.8% of the total population eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

1.967 million Texans (6.4%) are awaiting their second vaccine dose.

CDC data shows Texas as the last of the 50 states in vaccine distribution.