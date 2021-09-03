Coronavirus Tracker: Local positivity rate drops to lowest point since pandemic's start

Facts, not fear: We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County : On Monday, 230 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 198,798. No deaths were reported, so the local death toll from virus complications remains at 2,847.

: On Monday, 230 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 198,798. No deaths were reported, so the local death toll from virus complications remains at 2,847. Hays County : On Monday, officials reported 84 new cases in the county and two additional COVID-related fatalities. There is now a total of 16,574 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll increased to 229. Officials estimate 15,617 residents have recovered, while 728 are still ill with the virus.

: On Monday, officials reported 84 new cases in the county and two additional COVID-related fatalities. There is now a total of 16,574 lab-confirmed local cases, while the death toll increased to 229. Officials estimate 15,617 residents have recovered, while 728 are still ill with the virus. Comal County: Officials reported 40 new cases on Monday, along with no additional virus-related deaths. As of Monday, 9,308 total COVID-19 cases have been reported, including 4,906 confirmed and 4,382 probable cases, while 294 county residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

How Bexar County is trending

We've tracked how many coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Bexar County from the time officials began reporting cases in March 2020. The graphic below shows the number of cases since June and charts those daily case numbers along a 7-day moving average to provide a more accurate picture of the overall coronavirus case curve in our area and the direction we're trending amid the pandemic.

On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 230 new cases in Bexar County, bringing the local diagnosis total to 198,798 since the pandemic began. The new seven-day moving average is 198 new cases per day.

Meanwhile, no new deaths were reported; the local death toll remains at 2,847.

Hospitalizations decreased once again on Monday, this time by nine to an overall total of 282 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at local facilities, the lowest number since November 8. 25 patients were admitted overnight The number of patients on ventilators (69) and in intensive care (122) both went down from Sunday as well.

Metro Health updated its weekly progress and warning indicators Monday to reflect positive trends in the city's case and positivity rates. As of Monday, Bexar County's case rate per 100,000 was down to 10, a change of 29.7 over last week. The positivity rate dropped to 2.6%, down 3 percentage points over the last seven days. It's the lowest positivity rate reported since Metro Health began tracking that data point, Nirenberg said Monday. Over the last month, the county's positivity rate is down 7.1 percentage points.

As a result, Bexar County's risk level dropped to its lowest zone.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 2,595 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 1,084 new confirmed cases, 216 new probable cases, and a backlog of 1,295 cases. More details can be found on this page.

Monday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 2.689 million.

Meanwhile, state health authorities reported an additional 32 deaths from coronavirus complications in Texas. In all, 44,483 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Texas hospitalizations saw another large drop of 392 on Monday, decreasing to 4,329 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for their symptoms across the state. Since the pandemic's high point of 14,218 hospitalizations on Jan. 12, the figure has fallen by about 70%.

The state, meanwhile, estimates that about 2.51 million Texans have recovered, while 132,006 Texans remain ill with COVID-19.

The latest update from the Texas Education Agency showed that there have been at least 190,308 cumulative cases among staff and students on Texas public school campuses through Feb. 28. That number comprises 123,875 positive student cases and 66,433 staff cases. More information can be found here.

The TEA typically releases new data on school cases on Fridays.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age: