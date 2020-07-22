Six new coronavirus-related deaths reported in Comal County Wednesday

There have been a total of 1,804 cases with 57 new cases reported Wednesday.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Six new deaths were reported on Wednesday in Comal County, all stemming from nursing homes.

The ages of the people who have died range from 60's to 90's. The following information about the people who died was released by the county.

A man in his 80s died July 11 at Sodalis Senior Living in New Braunfels; the death was reported Tuesday to the Office of Public Health.

Two women, one in her 70s and one in her 80s, died Thursday at Colonial Manor in New Braunfels.

A woman in her 60s died Friday at Colonial Manor.

A man in his 90s died Friday at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels.

A woman in her 70s from Kirkwood Manor died Tuesday in a New Braunfels hospital.

The county also released information about some of the nursing facilities. According to the county, 11 residents of Kirkwood Manor and six residents of Colonial Manor have died of coronavirus. The Heights of Bulverde has reported eight deaths, and Sodalis Senior Living, River Gardens and Legend Oaks have reported one death apiece.