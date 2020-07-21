Coronavirus Tracker: Bexar County nears 32,000 cases

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 551 new cases and 12 fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. There have been a total of 31,867 cases and 274 virus-related fatalities in the county.

551 new cases and 12 fatalities from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. There have been a total of 31,867 cases and 274 virus-related fatalities in the county. Comal County: 80 new cases were reported by Comal County officials on Tuesday. There have been a total of 1,747 cases and 37 virus-related fatalities in Comal County.

80 new cases were reported by Comal County officials on Tuesday. There have been a total of 1,747 cases and 37 virus-related fatalities in Comal County. Hays County: As of July 20, the Hays County Local Health Department confirms there are at least 3,080 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since Hays County first started providing numbers, a total of 3,979 lab-confirmed cases have been reported, including 17 deaths.

JUST IN: Mayor Nirenberg reported another 551 cases of the coronavirus in Bexar County. 12 additional virus-related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 274. pic.twitter.com/ud1YgMW29Y — KENS 5 (@KENS5) July 21, 2020

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 551 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Bexar County, bringing the total to 31,867 six months to the day after the virus was first confirmed to be in the U.S.

Nirenberg also reported a dozen additional deaths from virus-related complications. In Bexar County, 274 residents have lost their lives from complications with COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19-positive residents being treated in area hospitals on Tuesday went down slightly, with a total of 1,166. 435 of those patients are in intensive care while 288 are on ventilators.

Nirenberg said only 10% of staffed hospital beds are ready to take a COVID-19 patient as of Tuesday, so the local hospital system remains highly stressed.

Coronavirus in Texas

State health officials on Tuesday reported 9,305 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas, bringing the total to 341,739. In addition, 131 more virus-related deaths were reported among Texas residents, the second-highest daily total in the ongoing pandemic.

The number of total hospitalizations saw its biggest jump since early July, with 279 more COVID-19-positive Texans admitted over the last 24 hours than were discharged. 10,848 state residents are receiving treatment on Tuesday.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

On June 25, the CDC expanded the list of groups at a higher risk of severe illness due to coronavirus.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk