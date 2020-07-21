Survivor's Guilt: The condition to look out for after you recover from coronavirus

"I'm spiritual so I know God has a plan for me," the San Antonio woman said as she cried. "But does that mean he doesn't have a plan for everyone else?"

SAN ANTONIO — Often times when we're feeling down the best thing to do is pick up the phone but the other side of this phone call is where the heartache begins.

"I'm spiritual so I know God has a plan for me," Diana Rodriguez said to KENS 5 over the phone as she began to cry.

"But does that mean he doesn't have a plan for everyone else?"

Its question like this that have run through Rodriguez's head since she recovered from the coronavirus.

"Now I'm constantly wondering why I'm here and hoping I don't screw up my chance I've been given," she said through tears.

A chance she's grateful for, but one that comes with pain as she sees so many loved ones die.

"I got to the point where I didn't even want to post condolences or call anyone and offer condolences because I'm thinking, in my head, the first thing they're going to think is you had it and you survive why didn't Mom survive or Dad survive?"

A feeling Mary Beth Fisk with The Ecumenical Center says is common right now.

"Absolutely it is," Fisk said via Zoom. "Really what we're seeing is a lot of anxiety and depression."

Two emotions Fisk said go hand in hand with survivor's guilt, a condition she says is best treated with a conversation.

"It's important to process that with a licensed professional counselor," Fisk stressed. "When you're feeling like giving up, reach out for help."

Something Rodriguez has been doing with her family, as she navigates this unprecedented time with unprecedented emotions.