UIL delays fall sports schedule for some, but not all, high school teams | View 2020-2021 calendar

UIL has released the sports, activities calendar and coronavirus guidelines for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

HOUSTON — Texas UIL is moving ahead with football in the fall, although the first practices days have been pushed back for larger classifications. Smaller schools can start practice on Aug. 3; larger ones start Sept. 7.

Editor's note: The video in this story from July 20 reports on calls for in-person classes to not begin in the Houston area until October

"This plan provides a delay for schools in highly-populated metro areas, primarily conferences 5A-6A, given the challenges with COVID-19 those communities are facing, while providing schools in other areas, primarily 1A-4A, an opportunity to start seasons on schedule," stated UIL officials.

Face coverings requirement issued by Texas UIL

Executive Order GA-29 , regarding face coverings, applies to all UIL activities effective July 3, 2020. This includes the 2020-2021 school year. As the public health situation changes, and/or if subsequent Executive Orders are issued by Governor Greg Abbott, these guidelines may be further modified.

For the purposes of this document, face coverings include non-medical grade disposable face masks, cloth face coverings (over the nose and mouth), or full-face shields to protect eyes, nose, and mouth. Face shields may be superior to cloth face coverings in many circumstances, given improved ability to see mouth movements and improved air circulation. All employees, parents, visitors and students ten years of age or older must wear face coverings or face shields upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively practicing or playing in the contest, unless an exception listed below applies. The face coverings requirements do not apply to a school in a county that meets the requirements of paragraph 11 of Executive Order GA-29, unless the local school system chooses to implement these requirements locally. Even in these circumstances, the wearing of face coverings or face shields is strongly encouraged.

Exceptions to the wearing of face coverings or face shields include: