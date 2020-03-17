SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo said they were expecting big crowds for Spring Break, but as the city practices social distancing the zoo remains closed.

Fortunately, not all of their Spring Break preparations are going to waste. The zoo announced Tuesday that they had donated fruits, pre-made desserts, assorted meats, snacks, dairy products, and more to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

“We are navigating uncharted territory amidst this temporary closure, and we are more than happy to help and hope that others will do the same with the resources they have. It’s what makes San Antonio special,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO, San Antonio Zoological Society.

“As a non-profit organization ourselves, we rely on ticket sales, guest visits, and donations to operate. Like other organizations in the city, this temporary closure will have a significant impact on our overall operating budget. We have no income other than donations for the foreseeable future, but we remain dedicated to this community as we have for the last 106 years.”

The zoo said the animals are "healthy and doing well."

