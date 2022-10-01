COVID-19 testing results delayed | Here's where to get tested

A vaccination and booster clinic – along with testing – is being offered all day, too. There are no reservations required.

SAN ANTONIO — People getting COVID testing done in San Antonio might be wondering why the results are not being released as quickly as expected. Metro Health said it's experiencing some delays

Along with the demand for testing increasing across the country with the surge of the omicron variant, Metro Health said results could take about two to three days.

Officials cited severe weather and ongoing disruptions due to the pandemic also affecting the wait time. They said the delays should be temporary.

The city opened two mass testing sites last week with another at St. Phillips College, which is set to open at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 10.

On Tuesday, January 11, the Yates Community Center (558 Rasa Drive) will open for testing. The Melendrez Community Center (5919 W. Commerce Street) will open on Wednesday, January 12 and the Copernicus Community Center (5003 Lord Road) will open on January 13. The sites' will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be open Monday - Friday.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office also announced it will host another vaccination and booster clinic – and this time they are offering testing all day, too.

From 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 10, the pop-up COVID-19 vaccination, booster and testing clinic will be held on the front steps of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center located at 200 North Comal Street in downtown.