VERIFY: What you can and can't believe when it comes to COVID and the vaccine

There is a lot of information about COVID and vaccines out there. Here's what you can believe.

HOUSTON — When it comes to COVID and the vaccines produced to protect us from it, there is a lot of information out there. Our VERIFY team is hard at work, looking at this information and breaking down what you can believe and what you shouldn't. And if you have something you want us to VERIFY, email us at VERIFY@khou.com. Here are the latest VERIFY reports on the pandemic.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins, helps the VERIFY team separate fact from fiction.

President Joe Biden has asked people to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get the vaccine, but he didn’t start a door-to-door push to force people to get the shot.

Swollen lymph nodes are a natural reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say people should still get vaccinated and not delay overdue mammogram appointments.

A video of a woman claiming she and her son would be taken and put into quarantine because they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine has gone viral. It’s false.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expects all stadiums to have full capacity this upcoming season.

The surveys may come via email or text message

The World Health Organization is urging people to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing as the Delta variant spreads across the globe.

Online users have posted that the COVID-19 vaccine could cause sterility in men, despite a recent study stating there isn’t evidence to support the claims.

Social media posts have claimed the spike protein the body creates after receiving an mRNA vaccine kills cells. Experts say there is no evidence of that.

Expert responds to online rumors about Covid-19 vaccine

While the CDC recommends people delay travel until they’re vaccinated, vaccines are not a requirement for flying domestically.

Antibody tests are back in the spotlight — this time related to vaccine protection.

As more pools reopen this year, people have had questions about the safety risks of going to a pool amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Claims that the COVID-19 vaccine is causing people to become magnetic are still circulating, but they are false.

Lately, there have been a lot of claims about the vaccine's potential side effects. We had Dr. Amesh Adalja, a Senior Scholar and expert in infectious diseases, critical care and emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins, address those concerns.

The CDC says there have been “relatively few reports of myocarditis,” mainly in adolescents and young adults. But the vaccines have not been identified as the cause.

With more and more people getting vaccinated, how long the vaccines last has been top of mind. Some say to expect protection for 6 months. Our experts say otherwise.

A study referred to in a New York Post article looks at six cases in Israel where people developed herpes zoster (or shingles) after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.