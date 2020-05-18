RE-OPEN TEXAS | Gyms are back open for business

Stations at this local CrossFit gym are six feet apart, and each has its own cleaning supplies. If you don't want to do a group class, solo sessions are available.

SAN ANTONIO — Inside of Crossfit Virilis, the sights and sounds of people working out are back.

“The energy this morning was vibrant and wonderful despite a 4-AM wake up call,” Crossfit Virilis owner Tanya Sammis said.

Like other gyms in Texas, they’ve been closed for weeks due to coronavirus, but Sammis says things will be different when people return.

“We have provided stations so that not only is there six feet apart social distancing guidelines, but even further than that,” Sammis said.

She says the past few weeks have given them time to make all the necessary adjustments.

“We mop between every single session from one session to the next to ensure there’s not going to be that cross contamination,” Sammis said.

For people still on the fence about attending a group session, Sammis says there are options for them as well.

“If someone’s uncomfortable about being in that class setting, maybe they just want to come in and get a workout in so we still have one on one options that we can do,” Sammis said.

Each station has its own disinfecting materials.

Sammis says day one was a success, and they’re excited to be one step closer to getting back to normal.