Texas gyms re-opening next Monday, but with restrictions

Governor Abbott says they must follow the same social distancing guidelines as other businesses. Here's what they're doing, from local CrossFit gyms to major chains.

SAN ANTONIO — Businesses in Texas continue to slowly open up, and next on the list is gyms and workout facilities. However, much like other businesses that are already open they must follow guidelines set by the state that will allow them to open their doors.

At Orange Theory Fitness on the city's northwest side, on the floor they have the social distancing markers like we are all used to seeing now in grocery stores, and even on sidewalks. What used to be a shower is now full of all sorts of cleaners, Lysol, sanitizer, whatever they feel they needed to have to keep their staff and employees safe.

Fans will be turned off to prevent excessive air circulation. Classes will also be shorter to allow them to clean in between each one. And fewer members can sign up for each class allowing for social distancing with their machines. Even with all of the restrictions, they say members can't wait to get moving again.

Studio Manager Leilani Bird told us, "Members have been asking us since we've been closed, when we think we are going to open and since we've been getting closer to an announcement date they've been paying closer attention to the news.

They've been asking are we going to be open on the 18th, of course we'll be open on the 18th. We wanted to wait a little bit longer to make sure we had everything ready for them and they felt confident in us."

Vanadium CrossFit on the city's northeast side has been closed for the past couple of months but has been allowing members to take home some of the equipment like many of the gyms across the area.

When members return on Monday they'll see boxes made of tape on the floor which will limit the number of people in that space. Each box with it's own set of sanitizing equipment.

They'll only be able to enter the building through one door and exit out another. Just a few of the steps they are taking to get the gym back open, and they say they're more than ready.

Linda Trevino from Vanadium CrossFit said, "I'm excited. It's a little overwhelming but I'm excited to see everybody's face. I can not wait. We are going to be here bright and early just to see all of them. The classes are full. They are trying to get their classes in, get their workout."

Some of the rules gyms must follow to re-open

Can only operate at 25 percent capacity

All equipment must be cleaned in between use

Gloves must be worn by all members

Members and staff must stay six feet apart and social distance

Locker rooms and showers must remain closed

Restrooms can be open

Lifetime Fitness at the Rim will open Monday, May 18th and they'll be taking extra safety precautions that align with CDC recommendations.

Gold's Gym locations will open on Monday as well with modified hours. They'll also close for an hour between 1pm and 2pm for an extensive top to bottom cleaning of their gyms.

Planet Fitness locations will be opening May 26th as they say they'll execute thoughtful and phased reopening approach, including the state guidelines and reducing touch points in gyms.