List of San Antonio gyms and fitness studios set to reopen Monday, May 18

Gyms will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

SAN ANTONIO — In accordance with the plan to reopen Texas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Governor Abbott announced that gyms will be allowed to reopen on Monday, May 18.

In an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, Governor Abbott stated that gyms can reopen but must do so at 25% capacity; showers and locker rooms will remain closed.

Additional guidelines will also be in effect with gym reopenings, for example, all equipment must be disinfected after each use, and customers should wear gloves that cover their hands, as well as maintain social distancing.

Here's is a list of the gyms and fitness studios in San Antonio that will reopen on May 18:

Gold's Gym

Gold's Gym locations in San Antonio will reopen their doors to members with strict new sanitation and standing protocols to protect the health and safety of members.

Gyms will reopen with modified hours:

Monday - Friday: 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

An “intermission” will occur daily from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. to restock all cleaning supplies and conduct a full gym cleaning. Members in the gym will be able to finish their workouts, but no other members may enter and check-in during this time.

And the following new procedures will be in place to protect the health and safety of team members:

New Code of Conduct requiring those using the gym to abide by the enhanced Gold’s Gym cleaning standards and practice safe physical distancing while using the gym

Required masks and gloves for all team members

Touchless scan for no-contact member check-in

Safety signage and reminders throughout the gym

Staggered cardio and strength machines that are in operation by at least 6 feet to promote physical distancing

Additional enhanced protocols at gyms will include:

Required gloves covering fingertips to palms for all members per Texas state guidelines. Masks are not required for members but recommended.

Zone cleanings throughout each day in all areas of the gym, including all high touch surfaces, door handles, railings and common areas

Required equipment wipe-down by members after each use with the medical-grade cleaners provided

Additional cleaning supply stations with medical-grade wipes, spray bottles and hand sanitizer across the gym

Professional third-party, after-hours cleaning including electrostatic commercial spraying for deep sanitization

Prohibited operation and use of water fountains as an additional safety measure

No cash: card on file only

The following amenities and fitness offerings will remain temporarily closed:

Group exercise and GOLD’S STUDIO® classes as well as cycle rooms

Kid’s Club

Pools, saunas/steam rooms

Locker rooms/showers (bathrooms will still be accessible)

Others depending on each gym’s specific amenities

More information can be found online here.

Alamo 180

Alamo 180, located on Melrose Place in north San Antonio, also posted on social media that it plans to reopen Monday, with more information to come.

King William District CrossFit

This gym also plans to reopen Monday; stick to its Facebook page for more updates and information.

CrossFit San Antonio

Located on the northwest side, CrossFit San Antonio plans to resume fitness classes Monday.

Mission CrossFit SA

This gym will also welcome back patrons on Monday. More information can be found on its Facebook page.

CrossFit Born Ready

The gym also plans to reopen Monday, with protocols in place to enforce social distancing, sanitation and clean equipment. Follow the fitness center's Facebook page for more information.

CKO San Antonio

CKO, located on the far north side, announced it will also reopen Monday. Follow its Facebook page for more information.

Planet Fitness

Some of the ways that Planet Fitness is preparing to welcome back customers is by installing touchless check-in, fully stocked cleaning stations and limiting the cardio and strength machines available for use to "give our members a little extra breathing room."

Members are also encouraged to be 'cleansiderate' by doing the following:

Scrub up before and after working out

Clean between

Practice social 'fitnessing' by keeping a safe distance from others when working out

Give encouragement without touching

Not coming to the gym when you are feeling unwell

For more information, head over to the Planet Fitness website here.

Life Time Fitness

Lifetime Fitness will be reopening its two locations in San Antonio at San Antonio 281 and San Antonio at the Rim on May 18.

Here are a couple of the ways the fitness club is helping to keep visitors safe:

Putting extensive cleaning protocols in place

Enforcing social distancing practices

Installing self-cleaning stations

Adjusting club hours to allow for overnight deep cleaning

Increasing kid spaces; additionally, reservations will be required

Increased spacing between equipment

Reduced class sizes

More information on Lifetime Fitness can be found here.

Joe's Gym

Joe's Gym, located on Fredericksburg Road, says it will reopen on May 18 while "taking consistent action with sanitation, disinfection and social distancing." The fitness center will also be operating under some slightly different hours for now; you can find more information on that here.

9 Round Kickbox Fitness

Upon reopening, members will be required to use the 9Round Member Portal to book time slots at the club. The portal will allow members and trainers to maintain a reduced capacity in the club and allow time for cleanings between sessions.

In addition to the new booking feature, the following policies will also be implemented:

Requiring all trainers to wear masks and regularly wash their hands while working in the gym; trainers will be required to stay home if they are ill

Potentially requiring members to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth while working out – this will be decided at the local club level

Following all applicable federal, state, and local guidelines

Requesting that you book your workout time to secure your spot and minimize crowding at the gym and enable physical distancing

Encouraging members to leave all belongings in their car and to minimize the use of lockers

Spraying and wiping down all frequently touched surfaces (including doorknobs, countertops, bathroom fixtures, etc.) with sanitizing solutions every hour

Sanitizing all smaller gym equipment (such as jump ropes or dumbbells) after each use and all punching bags each hour

Taping off designated areas at each workout round in our circuit to maintain the recommended distance between people throughout the workout

Discontinuing the use of public water fountains, the wrap roller, or the ring gong

Removing all Trainer Led Drills from the workout and eliminating partner workouts and punch parties during the last 30 seconds of any round (only one person will be allowed at a station at a time)

Maintaining recommended distancing while demonstrating each round’s exercise and eliminating high fives, fist bumps, etc.

Ensuring anyone using our demo gloves wears nitrile or vinyl disposable gloves underneath the demo gloves, and thoroughly cleaning the demo gloves after each use

Mopping the floor mats and cleaning the entire club twice each day

Additionally, for the safety of themselves and others, members will be required to abide by the following guidelines:

Follow all CDC guidelines regarding personal hygiene and stay home if you are feeling ill in any capacity, or exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19

Leave as many belongings as possible in your car and enter the club fully prepared with your hands already wrapped and your PULSE heart rate monitor on

Enter and exit the club quickly without standing around in the lobby area – we will signal you when it’s time to enter and assign you to a round as you come in

Stay within the marked areas at each round, as this helps you maintain the recommended distance from other members who are working out

If desired, bring your own water bottle, as we will not allow people to use the public drinking fountain (bottled water may be available for purchase at your local club)

If desired, bring your own towel to wipe sweat off the floor during your workout (towels may be available for purchase at your local club)

Remove your hand wraps and your PULSE heart rate monitor outside the club after your workout

Leave all family members who are not working out at home (guests may not wait in the lobby area of the club)

For more information on 9Round, visit the website here.

Barshop Jewish Community Center

The Barshop JCC is preparing to open their Lap Swim and Fitness Center next week. Members will have to reserve a time slot in advance in order to ensure effective social distancing.

The JCC says more information will be available here once plans have been finalized. Members will receive an email when reservations are open.