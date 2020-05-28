Morgan's Wonderland will stay closed for the 2020 season

Morgan's Wonderland was the world's first theme park designed to accomodate people with special needs.

SAN ANTONIO — Morgan's Wonderland announced Thursday staff members there made the difficult decision to stay closed for the rest of the 2020 season.

The park was closed, along with many other businesses, early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Gordon Hartman, who spearheaded the creation of Morgan's Wonderland and is the founder of the Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, said despite amusement parks being allowed to open, they are being cautious.

“Many of our guests who come from all over the world are medically-fragile and can’t risk potential exposure to the coronavirus. Bottom line: the safety and well-being of our guests and employees are of paramount importance,” Hartman said.

The decision to close the park also includes Morgan's Inspiration Island splash park.