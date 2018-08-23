SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's own accessible and inclusive splash park is receiving international recognition this week in TIME Magazine.

The newest edition of the magazine features a list of the world's greatest places, spanning six continents and 48 countries. Morgan's Inspiration Island is on the list of top including museums, parks, restaurants and hotels that were evaluated on key factors such as quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence.

Photo: TIME Magazine

Elizabeth Talley

“We’re truly gratified to receive this international recognition from such a well-known publication as TIME,” said Ron Morander, general manager of Morgan’s Inspiration Island and Morgan’s Wonderland theme park. “It’s wonderful that TIME understands our emphasis on inclusion, bringing together those with and without special needs in a safe, colorful, barrier-free environment to have fun and, in so doing, to gain a better understand of each other.”

Tropically-themed Morgan’s Inspiration Island features five major splash pads and support facilities such as the Wheelchair Valet, where guests can transfer out of their personal wheelchairs into waterproof wheelchairs for the best possible experience.

Morgan’s Wonderland, offering more than 25 wheelchair-accessible rides and other attractions, will be open primarily on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the year.

Morgan’s Inspiration Island will operate on weekends through September 16, then reopen next spring when warm weather returns. For more information, visit www.MorgansWonderland.com.

