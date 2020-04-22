ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A ghost town is the last thing any place wants to be called. But in Atascosa County, there are a few things that need to be put to rest.

"We did have an increase in hotline call volume," Andrea Rathmell said. "We know that's what's going on at home—the abuse didn't just go away."

Rathmell is talking about the hundreds of Atascosa County clients they see at Safer Path Family Violence Shelter, as well as the ones that have disappeared.

"We're not hearing back from our clients, our non-residential clients. They don't have that escape, they don't have work, they can't go to make a phone call and ask for help," Rathmell said.

Help is something they too need. Amanda Paweleck is hoping to fix that.

"I just thought it would be a good idea to donate services to people who aren't necessarily safe at home," Paweleck said.

The photographer is traveling to yards and porches all throughout the county, taking family photos and sending the proceeds to Safer Path.

"It's such a small organization and (it) needs all the funds that it can get."

Funds that she, as well as her participants, are happy to help raise,

"I think it’s really important to give back to provide that (offer) safe space for others," said Jessica Tom, who got his own photos taken by Paweleck.

“It’s heartbreaking," Paweleck added. "When you’re at home, you’re supposed to feel safe.”

So she will continue to do her part to keep those ghosts out of her town for good.

If you're interested in signing up for a photoshoot, you can do so on the Safer Path Facebook page.

