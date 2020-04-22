SAN ANTONIO — Now that it's required that most residents in the city wear masks in places where there are other people, you should be seeing a lot more San Antonians walking around with their faces covered. But what about when someone doesn't have a mask?

“I think there’s a little confusion as far as the order goes,” said Michelle Ramos, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department.

It’s important to know that under Mayor Ron Nirenberg's mandate – which comes in the form of an addendum to his ongoing stay-home order – people are only required to wear masks if they are older than 9 and when they can’t stay six feet away from one another.

“So not everyone necessarily needs to wear a face mask,” Ramos said.

Ramos says stores are watching the amount of people they let inside, so you may see someone without a mask on who is still in compliance with the order.

“I know they’ve reduced the amount of people within those stores, which has also helped significantly with social distancing,” she said.

Meanwhile, SAPD says that if you see someone without a mask, do not take matters into your own hands.

“We do not want anybody to confront others. You’ll want to let someone in the store know, maybe a manager, but what we don’t want is that confrontation."

Ramos added that if you have any concerns about safety, you can always call SAPD's non-emergency phone number.

“We just want everybody to protect themselves so that we can protect everybody and we can get through this situation,” she said.

Local health officials say the local peak of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, so residents should still be limiting travel outside their homes to the essentials.

