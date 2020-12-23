'He loved Christmas': Sam Houston High School coach succumbs to COVID-19

Phillip Jimenez wasn't the only member of his family battling the coronavirus, but the 49-year-old is the only one who died from it.

SAN ANTONIO — Christmas belonged to Phillip Jimenez, and his family knew it.

"He loved Christmas," Debbie Munoz said. "He wanted Christmas here at his home."

Munoz is Jimenez's sister. She said her brother's decline in health happened in a week.

"His condition worsened and eventually went to where they had to intubate him," Munoz said. "His organs were actually responding really well, except for his lungs."

He died Tuesday morning. The 49-year-old was a defensive football coach and a special education teacher at Sam Houston High School, where he worked for ten years.

In a statement, the San Antonio Independent School District said, "Mr. Jimenez was a beloved member of our SAISD family who will be greatly missed."

Joe Munoz, his brother-in-law, said it was his honor to know Jimenez. Even though the coach did not have biological children, his students became members of his ever-expanding fatherhood village.

"The majority of the kids we're talking about are inner-city minority kids," Joe said. "Some of them didn't even have running water or, much less, three hot meals a day or clothes. Phillip made sure that all the above were present in their lives."

The Texas State alumnus also worked as a stage manager at Six Flags Fiesta Texas from 1996-2001. He had an acting background, but children became his life's focus.

His sister said he was the epitome of a giver. Her husband recalls when unannounced family members came over for Christmas. He said Jimenez scrambled to pull together gifts for their children.

"He snook Christmas gifts under the tree," Joe said. "And when we gave our gifts, it was like those gifts had been there for quite some time. Not put together in 15 minutes."

Jimenez was a product of Burbank High School, where he played football. He was one of four children, two boys and two girls.

Most of the close-knit family contracted COVID-19 in different areas and ways. The Munozes believe Jimenez's exposure may have happened at school. But that has not been confirmed.

His father, a retired San Antonio firefighter, is recovering from the virus, so is his mother, his sister Debbie and husband Joe, and brother in New Braunfels.

There will be no Christmas at Phil's this year. His loved one plan to continue his fun and family legacy, even though it won't be the same without him.

"He gave of himself like no one I know. He was unselfish and loving," Munoz said. "He took the position of mentor seriously."

His sister said that spirit of fostering success in children happened inside and outside of their family. The family already connected one of Jimenez's mentees with a mentor to help him sort of grief and push toward achievement.