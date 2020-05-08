SAISD elementary teacher dies of COVID-19, district says

Melissa Martinez taught at Rogers Academy and had been with the district for six years, according to SAISD officials.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Independent School District kindergarten teacher has passed away from COVID-19, the district said in a statement Wednesday.

Melissa Martinez taught at Rogers Academy, according to SAISD officials. She had completed her sixth year with district at the end of the last school year. She was last on the campus the first week of June.

The district is offering counseling support to her colleagues on campus.