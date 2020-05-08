SAISD elementary teacher dies of COVID-19, district says

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Independent School District kindergarten teacher has passed away from COVID-19, the district said in a statement Wednesday.
Melissa Martinez taught at Rogers Academy, according to SAISD officials. She had completed her sixth year with district at the end of the last school year. She was last on the campus the first week of June.
The district is offering counseling support to her colleagues on campus.
The district said in a statement: "We hold her family and friends in our hearts during this difficult time."