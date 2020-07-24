SAISD special education teacher dies of coronavirus

This marks the first loss of a district employee due to COVID-19 to the district's knowledge.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Independent School District family has reported that a special education has passed away.

Carmen Canales, a special education teacher at Ogden Academy, passed away earlier this week. As far as the district knows, this marks the first loss of a district employee due to COVID-19. She worked for the district for three years.

Her partner, Carlos Cantu, confirmed her death. They had been together for eight years.

“She had a passion for kids,” Cantu said.

She had four kids and he has three. Cantu said together, they had a "basketball team."

Carmen Canales - Obituary Carmen Amelia Canales, age 48, passed away July 21, 2020 in San Antonio TX. She was a teacher in the San Antonio ISD and enjoyed musicals, plays and going to the Frio River. She was a McAllen High School graduate, Class of 1991 and previously worked at the Ogden Elementary for three years and San Diego ISD in special education.