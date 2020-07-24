SAISD special education teacher dies of coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Independent School District family has reported that a special education has passed away.
Carmen Canales, a special education teacher at Ogden Academy, passed away earlier this week. As far as the district knows, this marks the first loss of a district employee due to COVID-19. She worked for the district for three years.
Her partner, Carlos Cantu, confirmed her death. They had been together for eight years.
“She had a passion for kids,” Cantu said.
She had four kids and he has three. Cantu said together, they had a "basketball team."
Canales reportedly tested positive in June and was hospitalized. Counseling support is being offered to her campus family.
