SeaWorld, Aquatica update face mask policy

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld and Aquatica have modified their face mask policy.

A SeaWorld spokesperson told KENS 5 the changes come after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks in nearly every instance inside or outside

"Face coverings will no longer be required for guests at SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Antonio who are fully vaccinated in accordance with CDC guidance," the spokesperson says. The same applies for Aquatica.

They also said they will not require proof of vaccine, "but ask our guests to respectfully comply" with the revised policy.

All SeaWorld park and Aquatica employees will still be required to continue wearing face masks.

"The safety of our guests, Ambassadors and animals in our care remains our top priority. We will continue to monitor and address this changing environment as necessary," the spokesperson says.