Ford Holiday River Parade canceled this year

The illuminated floating light parade usually takes place every year the weekend after Thanksgiving and draws huge crowds along the River Walk.

The San Antonio River Walk Association announced the 2020 Ford Holiday River Parade is canceled for 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19.

The organization said the decision was made along with public health directives from the Governor, Bexar County and the City of San Antonio leadership.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce the cancellation of this year’s Ford Holiday River Parade,” said Maggie Thompson, Executive Director of SARWA.

The organization mentioned other free and safe River Walk events people can participate in such as social media Halloween Costume Contest, Kayaking on the River, Virtual 5k Run/Walks, and much more. Follow the San Antonio River Walk on Facebook and Twitter for information about those.