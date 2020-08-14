First case of coronavirus in Boerne ISD confirmed

"A member of the Champion High School learning community has received a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Boerne ISD will not comment on the health condition of individuals. According to district guidelines, if a staff member or student is suspected, presumptive, or confirmed for COVID-19, the Health Services department will be notified. The employee or student will be directed to follow the advice from medical professionals and CDC guidelines, including the possible imposition of a quarantine and required symptom-free period prior to returning to work or school; and the individual has improvement in symptoms; and at least ten (10) days have passed since symptoms first appeared."