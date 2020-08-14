First case of coronavirus in Boerne ISD confirmed

BOERNE, Texas — Boerne Independent School District has confirmed someone at Champion High School tested positive for coronavirus.
The news came Friday, just two days after school began in-person for the 2020-2021 school year.
In a news release, Boerne ISD said:
"A member of the Champion High School learning community has received a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Boerne ISD will not comment on the health condition of individuals. According to district guidelines, if a staff member or student is suspected, presumptive, or confirmed for COVID-19, the Health Services department will be notified. The employee or student will be directed to follow the advice from medical professionals and CDC guidelines, including the possible imposition of a quarantine and required symptom-free period prior to returning to work or school; and the individual has improvement in symptoms; and at least ten (10) days have passed since symptoms first appeared."
Boerne ISD said it will follow its safety protocol to protect others, by doing the following:
- Identify and notify others who may have been exposed and place these individuals on a mandatory 14-day quarantine. Parents have been notified by phone and in writing if their student was identified as having been exposed.
- Enhanced sanitation of areas of the building occupied by the affected person have already begun.