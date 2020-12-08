Students return to in-person learning Boerne ISD Wednesday

Boerne ISD officials said the district had been preparing measures for in-person learning.

BOERNE, Texas — Boerne Independent School District returned to in-person learning on Wednesday and things looked different than previous years.

Boerne ISD officials said the district had been preparing measures for in-person learning. Those include plexiglass on classroom desks, hand sanitizer stations around schools, social distancing signs in the hallways and cafeteria, and cafeteria spacing.

The district said 77 percent of families chose in-person learning and 23 percent chose virtual learning when given the choice. The district now has 500 more student enrolled than they did in May.