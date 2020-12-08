Boerne ISD students kick off new school year

A Boerne ISD kindergartener is among 77% of Boerne ISD students stepping foot in school and among 500 new students in the district this year.

BOERNE, Texas — Back to school looks different for all Texas students this year.

Some will log on from home, while others wear masks in class. In our area, Boerne ISD is the first public school system to kick off in-person learning with safety measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We drove up early and they had a huge welcome yard sign, so we stopped and took pictures and then dropped her off,” said Cristina Myers, whose daughter Sarah attends Herff Elementary School in Boerne ISD. “It was a little different because you can't take them to a classroom.”

Along with crayons and glue sticks, kindergartner Sarah packed a mask in her Frozen-themed backpack Wednesday morning.

She’s among 77% of Boerne ISD students stepping foot in school and among 500 new students in the district this year.

“Her teacher seems really nice, the school seems so great,” Myers said. “They're taking all the precautions and they've been keeping us up to date. I felt really, really good about it.”

E-Learning students make up 23% of the district this year. Myers said the decision to send Sarah to school was tough but the family has had several conversations about masks, social distancing and other health practices.

A district spokesperson said one campus had to deal with a late bus Wednesday morning and some new students needed to finish a few registration items. Boerne ISD Communications Director Bryan Benway was happy to report the added health and safety protocols were followed at all 12 schools.

“That went a lot smoother than I think we thought, just because we've never done it that way,” Benway said.

The district will continually assess plans as the school year continues. The district also praised staff working to educate the next generation.