How to find COVID-19 information and virtual learning resources at SA- area school districts

SAN ANTONIO — As school districts reopen for in-person learning for some students and continue virtual learning for others, KENS 5 is helping parents keep up with resources offered by their districts.

Most districts were expected to return in person in early September, while also offering the option of virtual learning, though some opened their doors to in-person learning in mid-to-late August.

San Antonio Metro Health is currently in the "school risk level" of the Yellow Zone based on health indicators, meaning some students are in the classroom up to 25 percent. The students were prioritized based on special needs factors, at-risk factors and students who lack access to resources.

See the list of some of the area's largest school district's COVID-19 resource pages below:

Boerne ISD: The district returned to in-person learning on August 12. Parents also had the option to continue distance learning.

Comal ISD: The district is offering both on-campus and remote learning options. The first day of school was Tuesday, August 25.

Judson ISD: School started with all-virtual learning on August 24. Some students who meet certain requirements were allowed to begin September 8 and all students will be given the options to return to in-person learning on September 28.

Northside ISD: The district started the year with virtual learning for all students on Monday, August 24. The district opened for in-person instruction on September 8 on a limited basis.

The district has set up a "Back to School" portal for families to help with the logistics of going back to school.

North East ISD: School started on August 17 for virtual-only. Some students did return on a limited basis on September 8.

San Antonio ISD: School started in August 17 for virtual-only and the district reopened to a small amount of in-person learning on September 8 (about 10 percent).

Southwest ISD: School started on August 24 for virtual-only and district reopened to in-person learning on September 8.