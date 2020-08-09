Students return in person at some of SA's largest districts

Most districts will be starting with just a small group of students and expanding out depending on how things go with this group.

SAN ANTONIO — Some students headed back to the classroom Tuesday at some of San Antonio's largest school districts after a few weeks of mostly virtual learning.

San Antonio Metro Health moved the "school risk level" to the Yellow Zone based on health indicators, meaning some students could return to the classroom up to 25 percent. The students will be prioritized based on special needs factors, at-risk factors and students who lack access to resources.

Most districts will be starting with just a small group of students and expanding out depending on how things go with this group, and the spread of coronavirus through the community.

Some districts have released information about their reopening plans for in-person instruction. That includes East Central ISD, which released a video showing what a typical in person day in the life of a student should look like.

East Central ISD East Central families, please note some important changes to meal se... rvice beginning Tuesday. First, ALL meals for students in PK-12 are FREE! SERVICE TYPE HAS BEEN UPDATED: Students on the A/B emergency schedule will be served inside Cafeterias (no access for public) and at curbside locations during their remote learning days.

It also includes Northside ISD, which released a video showing the changes inside its schools. Those include plexiglass in front of desks and the teacher, social distancing markers on floor, and in some cases, directional arrows to show which way students should walk.

There are also rules in place for the process that should be used if children showed symptoms, and masks should be worn when students are age and developmentally appropriate.

San Antonio ISD and North East ISD also resumed in-person classes on a limited basis and released information.